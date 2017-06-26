Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:57 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fast-Moving Hill Fire in San Luis Obispo County Chars 1,200-1,500 Acres

Blaze near Santa Margarita prompts evacuations; firefighters hope to make progress overnight

Smoke billows up from a brush fire burning above Parkhill Road near Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County on Monday. An estimated 1,200 to 1,500 acres had been charred by 8:15 p.m. Click to view larger
Smoke billows up from a brush fire burning above Parkhill Road near Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County on Monday. An estimated 1,200 to 1,500 acres had been charred by 8:15 p.m. (Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:14 a.m. | June 26, 2017 | 9:38 p.m.

An estimated 250 people were evacuated Monday as a fast-burning wildfire, fueled by heavy brush and high temperatures, burned out of control near Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County.

By 1 a.m. Tuesday, the blaze dubbed the Hill Fire had grown to an estimated 1,200 acres to 1,500 acres and was 40 percent contained, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms confirmed.

Heavy brush, steep terrain, narrow roads and warm temperatures all contributed to the fire’s rapid escalation, Elms said. 

“It’s still a very, very dynamic fire,” Elms said Monday evening. “And very, very fast.”

One structure, reportedly a mobile home, was confirmed destroyed by the blaze.

Crews expected to work throughout the night, utilizing the cooler temperatures, to try and make progress on controling the blaze before organizing more aerial attacks in the morning, Elms said.

An estimated 1,200 fire personnel were assigned to the blaze.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said he estimated around 250 people had been evacuated.

Fire engines line up on Parkhill Road in Santa Margarita. Click to view larger
Fire engines line up on Parkhill Road in Santa Margarita. (Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita, between Parkhill and Creston roads is closed both ways because of the fire, Caltrans says.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Parkhill Road east of Oak Canyon, including La Entrada, from Stagecoach Canyon Road to Huer Huero Road; north of Parkhill Road to include Wilson Creek Road, Katacreek Road, Golden Pond Way, Random Canyon Way to Horseshoe Canyon Road; and Huer Huero Road to Highway 58 including Black Mountain Resort Road, Blue Road, Blue Ridge Road east to Shooting Star Road, south to Golden Pond Way and back over to Random Canyon Way.

Evacuation warnings were issued for south of Parkhill Road from La Entrada to Huer Huero Road; west of La Entrada on Parkhill Road to Highway 58; and Huer Huero Road northwest from Random Canyon Way to Highway 58 including Black Mountain Resort Road and Blue Road.

An evacuation center was set up at Santa Margarita Elementary School at 22070 H St.

Reporter Kaytlyn Leslie of the San Luis Obispo Tribune contributed to this report.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

An aerial photo of the the Hill Fire, buring near Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County on Monday. Click to view larger
An aerial photo of the the Hill Fire, buring near Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County on Monday. (Cal Fire photo)
