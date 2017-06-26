Fast-Moving Hill Fire in San Luis Obispo County Chars 1,200-1,500 Acres

An estimated 250 people were evacuated Monday as a fast-burning wildfire, fueled by heavy brush and high temperatures, burned out of control near Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County.

By 1 a.m. Tuesday, the blaze dubbed the Hill Fire had grown to an estimated 1,200 acres to 1,500 acres and was 40 percent contained, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms confirmed.

Heavy brush, steep terrain, narrow roads and warm temperatures all contributed to the fire’s rapid escalation, Elms said.

“It’s still a very, very dynamic fire,” Elms said Monday evening. “And very, very fast.”

One structure, reportedly a mobile home, was confirmed destroyed by the blaze.

Crews expected to work throughout the night, utilizing the cooler temperatures, to try and make progress on controling the blaze before organizing more aerial attacks in the morning, Elms said.

An estimated 1,200 fire personnel were assigned to the blaze.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said he estimated around 250 people had been evacuated.

Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita, between Parkhill and Creston roads is closed both ways because of the fire, Caltrans says.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Parkhill Road east of Oak Canyon, including La Entrada, from Stagecoach Canyon Road to Huer Huero Road; north of Parkhill Road to include Wilson Creek Road, Katacreek Road, Golden Pond Way, Random Canyon Way to Horseshoe Canyon Road; and Huer Huero Road to Highway 58 including Black Mountain Resort Road, Blue Road, Blue Ridge Road east to Shooting Star Road, south to Golden Pond Way and back over to Random Canyon Way.

Evacuation warnings were issued for south of Parkhill Road from La Entrada to Huer Huero Road; west of La Entrada on Parkhill Road to Highway 58; and Huer Huero Road northwest from Random Canyon Way to Highway 58 including Black Mountain Resort Road and Blue Road.

An evacuation center was set up at Santa Margarita Elementary School at 22070 H St.

Reporter Kaytlyn Leslie of the San Luis Obispo Tribune contributed to this report.

