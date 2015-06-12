Fast Pitch SB Nonprofit Application Period Now Open

Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara welcomes nonprofit applications for the second annual Fast Pitch SB program.

The application period is open June 1 through June 30. The Fast Pitch SB Finale will be held Oct. 15 at the Deckers Rotunda, where more than $45,000 will be awarded to nonprofit finalists.

Fast Pitch SB is an intense, two-month communications training program for nonprofit leaders creating lasting social change in Santa Barbara County.

Using a venture-pitch model, Fast Pitch SB trains and mentors nonprofit leaders to powerfully communicate their story and connects them with coaches comprised of leaders in the business, philanthropic, and nonprofit communities who want to help organizations amplify their impact.

“The program provides so much more than just the possibility of a cash prize,” said Stephanie Langsdorf, SVPSB director of operations. “Participants also go through two months of valuable communications training with professionals in the field to help them better communicate their mission and programs.”

This program culminates in a public event — the Fast Pitch SB Finale — held at the Deckers Rotunda before a panel of prominent community leaders on Oct. 15.

“Our nonprofit sector is a critical part of the social fabric of Santa Barbara County," Fast Pitch SB Chief Energy Officer Ernesto Paredes said. "Fast Pitch SB aims to better harness the power, passion, and people of this vibrant sector.”

Fast Pitch SB is made possible by the generous support of the following companies and organizations: Bower Foundation, Chumash Foundation, Deckers Brands, Freestone Capital, Jackson Family Foundation, Montecito Bank & Trust, Union Bank, Santa Barbara Foundation and Mission Wealth.

— David Fortson represents Fast Pitch SB.