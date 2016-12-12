Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:11 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Fast Start Carries Bishop Diego Past Providence

Dylan Streett of Bishop Diego pulls up in the key and shoots shoots over Bryan Sheets of Providence. (Javier Delarosa / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 12, 2016 | 10:07 p.m.

Will Goodwin led a balanced scoring attack, and Bishop Diego raced out to a big lead in the first quarter and never looked back in posting a 64-46 non-league boys basketball win over Providence at the Brick House gym on Monday night.

The Cardinals came out running and bolted to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter.

Nick Martel drives to the basket for two of his 12 points off the bench for Bishop Diego. (Javier Delarosa / Noozhawk photo)

"Our team likes to run and shoot, and it's much easier to do that when we get stops," said Bishop's first-year coach James Coronado.

"Bishop came out firing tonight. They were the aggressor early on," said Providence coach Steve Stokes. "The final three quarters we settled in and started attacking and matched them the rest of the way. You get in an early hole, you can't just trade buckets."

The Patriots could get no closer than 12 points.

Goodwin scored 15 points and Nick Martel came off the bench to chip in 12 points.

"Tommy Murillo did a great job of setting the tone on defense as well as running the break," Coronado said. He finished with a team-high eight assists.

Gianni Madrigal of Providence led all scorers with 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Bryan Sheets added 12 points and Chase Avery hauled in 10 rebounds.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

