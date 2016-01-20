Fast Start Carries Top-Ranked Dons Past Dos Pueblos

Boys Basketball

Brace gets Santa Barbara going with his passing in team's 20th victory of the season

A spectacular first quarter from Bolden Brace and the top-ranked Santa Barbara High boys basketball team created enough of a cushion for the Dons to hold off a deep and physical Dos Pueblos squad, 68-55, in a Channel League game Wednesday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

The win gave the CIF-SS Division 2-A No. 1 Dons their 20th of the season against one loss and improved their league record to 3-0. Dos Pueblos, ranked eighth in the division, fell to 15-7 and 1-1.

Brace, Santa Barbara’s leading scorer, showed his overall offensive prowess in the first quarter. He scored 12 of the team’s 25 points and assisted on five baskets by his teammates, two of them 3-pointers by Ben Brown. Brace finished the game with 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

[Scroll to bottom for video highlights]

He buried a trey at the first-quarter buzzer to give the Dons a 25-12 lead and had a monster slam dunk in the second quarter for a 37-19 advantage.

On Brace’s awareness to find open teammates, Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante said he’s just following what the team works on in practice every day.

“We tell everybody, ‘Pass the ball, somebody’s open,’ he said. ‘When somebody has a better shot than you, pass the ball.’ It’s pretty simple.”

“All of us are pretty good passers,” forward Nick Busch said. “We have Bo, of course, who had 7 or 8 assists tonight. That’s always nice. Everyone is very unselfish. It makes it easy to make baskets and run the court, too.”

Santa Barbara had its way in the first half, pushing the ball up court and working it around for good shots.

“We didn’t defend as well as I’d like us to and we missed a lot of easy buckets,” DP coach Joe Zamora said. “When you give threes and uncontested layups and you don’t score at your end, it makes a rough, hard night to come back, especially against this team.”

But the Dons were pushed in the second half by DP team that played more physical. Guard Anthony Trujillo stole the ball and scored and then hit two more shots — one a 3-pointer — in the third quarter to pull the Chargers within 13, 47-34.

Trujillo led Dos Pueblos with 12 points, while Marcellous Gossett and Thomas Jimenez added 10 points apiece.

The Chargers, who used 12 players in the game, hit the boards harder and generated some scoring chances close to the basket but they missed on several of them.

“We just talked about getting after it,” Zamora said of his halftime talk to the team. “We play basketball for 32 minutes, and our goal is to wear teams down in the second half, when our legs our stronger. There’s a reason we’re doing this type of basketball. But when you have a team like (Santa Barbara), that’s got big kids, it gets hard. You saw how many shots we had. If they didn’t block them they altered our shots. They made it tough for us around the basket.”

The solid play of Nick Busch (14 points, including an impressive dunk follow of a Ben Brown miss) and Ben Clay (13 points), enabled Santa Barbara to withstand DP’s hard-nosed play.

“DP has a real good team this year,” said Bregante. “You got to give them credit, they played really hard. They took a lot things away from us (in the second half) and they played really hard, really physical.”

As the No. 1 team, Bregante said the Dons have to ready for every team’s best game.

“Everybody is shooting for us,” he said. “ We’ve been league champions three years in a row, we’re No. 1 in the division … everyone is shooting for you. We got to get up for every game and sometimes you can’t get up for every game. We just got to be able to ride it out.”

Dons beat DP for 20th win from Barry Punzal on Vimeo.