Fast Start Fuels 16-5 Win for Dos Pueblos Boys Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos built an 11-3 halftime lead on Wednesday on the way to a 16-5 boys lacrosse win over visiting Valencia.
Senior attackman Jack Horton led the Chargers (2-0) with five goals and an assist. Justin Juarez made 10 saves in goal.
"Senior midfielder Jake Spencer set the tone early in this game as we avenged a loss from a season ago," said DP coach Lucas Martinez. "Spencer gobbled up 12 groundballs throughout the course of the game, and added a goal and two assists for good measure.
"The team really came together and played 4 quarters of good team lacrosse. It was great to see us come out and out-hustle the other team, winning the ground-ball war and creating lots of transition opportunities."
Dos Pueblos will hit the road on Friday for a 5 p.m. game at Santa Monica.
