Fast Start Paces Foresters to Win Over MLB Academy Barons

Baseball

The Foresters jumped on the MLB Academy Barons for six runs in the first inning and went on to win the California Collegiate League game 9-2 on Friday at Pershing Park.

The Foresters smacked five hits and took advantage of a pair of walks from MLB Academy starter Jake Binder. Conor Davis, John Jensen, Tyler Hardeman and Brandon Zaragoza had RBI hits.

Santa Barbara added three runs in the eighth, Chase Illig had a Rbi and Kamron Fields drove in his second run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

On the mound, starter Jackson Wolf struck out seven and gave up two runs on six hits and two walks.

Reliever Dane Acker pitched two strong innings, striking out four of the six batters he face. Brad Demco finished the game, allowing one hit and striking out three.

The Foresters play the Barons again on Saturday at 6 p.m.