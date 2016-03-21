Fast Start Propels Carpinteria Past Villanova

Baseball

Carpinteria scored three runs in the first inning and Sal Delgado pitched five solid innings in a 10-4 non-league baseball win at Villanova on Monday.

"Scoring first was important," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "From there, Delgado really set the tone and gave the Warriors the chance to pull away. We used every player available today which is important if we are going to be at full strength for league play."

Delgado (2-1) surrendered one earned run on one hit, one walk and one hit batsman in five innings. He struck out nine. Senior left Robert Warren pitched the final two frames without giving up an earned run.

On offense, the Warriors were paced by lead-off man Malcolm Gordon as he reached base all four times to the plate and scored three runs. Delgado picked up two RBIs, stole twice, and scored to help his own cause, while Coco Carrillo had an important RBI double in the three-run Warrior first inning.

Carpinteria improves to 2-3 while Villanova is 3-3.

These two teams face each other again on Wednesday in Carpinteria at 3:30 p.m.

Carpinteria…300 240 0 — 10 9 3

Villanova…100 003 0 — 4 4 3

Delgado, Warren (6), and Spach, T. Pierson, Riggs (5), and Melsness

WP: Delgado. LP: Pierson

2B: Carpinteria: Carrillo; Spach, J.

