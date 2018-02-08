Fast Start Propels Cate Girls to 4th Straight Win

Elle Smith poured in a season-high 22 points for Cate in a 49-30 girls basketball win over Villanova Prep on Thursday night.
The Rams used an aggressive defense to create steals and fast breaks, and roared out to a 22-6 lead.
"Maisie Oswald played incredible defense against Villanova's power forward," said coach Amy Venditta.
Sarah Polowczak was all over the court and made eight steals and scored eight points. Lily Zanze also scored eight points.
The Rams, winners of four straight games, host Fillmore in their last regular season game on Friday.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.