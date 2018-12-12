Fast Start Propels Cate Past Grace Brethren in League Opener

Boys Basketball

Junior Thomas Nettesheim and sophomore Nkemka Chukwumerije got Cate rolling in the first quarter, and the Rams ran past Grace Brethren, 72-52, in a Frontier League boys basketball opener on Wednesday at Sprague Gym.

Chukwumerije and Nettesheim each scored seven points during a 23-7 first quarter.

Chukwumerije led the Rams with 22 points and three steals, while Nettesheim had nine points.

Ethan Ng scored 13 points and Parker May added 10 for Cate, which improved to 6-1.

"Happy to open league play with a win," Cate coach Andy Gil said. "We have a lot of improvement still needed. We have yet to put together 32 minutes of good basketball, but we are getting close."

Cate plays Laguna Blanca in a league game next Wednesday at home at 4:30 p.m.

