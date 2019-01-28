Pixel Tracker

Girls Basketball

Fast Start Propels Santa Barbara Girls Past San Marcos, Into Sole Possession of First

Sophomore Athena Saragoza drives in for two of her 17 points in the first half when the Dons built a 40-19 lead.
Sophomore Athena Saragoza drives in for two of her 17 points in the first half when the Dons built a 40-19 lead. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Dave Loveton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 28, 2019 | 10:05 p.m.

A new play led to a slew of 3-pointers on Monday night and Santa Barbara High clinched at least a tie for the Channel League girls basketball title by beating San Marcos 71-47 at J.R. Richards Gymnasium.

The Dons (16-10, 7-2) hit four triples in the first quarter when they stormed out to a 22-2 lead.

“Our ball movement in the first half was pretty good,” noted SBHS coach Andy Butcher. “We put in a new play at lunch today and it was really effective. They hadn’t seen it before and basically you cut Athena [Saragoza] through, then swing it and she’s got the corner shot or we have cutters available.”

Saragoza, a sophomore guard, nailed five 3-pointers in the first half when she scored 17 of her game-high 19 points. The Dons led 40-19 at halftime.

Lompoc beat Santa Ynez 60-44 on Monday, leaving the Dons alone in the Channel League penthouse with one game to play. Lompoc and Santa Ynez are tied for second at 6-3. Santa Barbara can clinch the outright title by beating Lompoc on Wednesday night in its regular-season finale at home.

The Dons hit 46% from the field and 10-23 from downtown. Nine of their 10 3-pointers came from the left side.

Katrina Regalado Click to view larger
Trina Regalado of Santa Barbara battles with San Marcos’ Leticia Romero for a rebound. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)

Saragoza opened the scoring by hitting a triple. Freshman Caia Trimble dropped in two free throws, Trina Regalado made a follow shot and Saragoza drained another 3 from the left corner to make it 10-0 after five minutes.

“That new play that we learned today was really effective,” explained Saragoza. “It was designed to open up the 3 spot and to get cutters coming in. In the first half, we got the 3’s and the second half, we got the cutters. We’ve been working  really hard on our defense the last couple weeks and I’m glad to see it all coming together.”

Juliet Dodson scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half for the Royals (12-15, 3-6). Kiana Rojas added 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“They outplayed us and they outcoached us,” said San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin. “I know we have more competitive fight in us than we showed tonight. They were sharp shooting the basketball. They did a good job of swinging the ball around against our zone and hitting threes.”

Eleven players saw action for Santa Barbara and all 11 of them scored. Regalado had 10 points and seven rebounds, Trimble had nine points in the first half and Briana Trujillo added eight points.

Giorgia Battisti scored on a follow shot and Trujillo dropped in a 3 in front of the Dons bench with 0:08 to go in the third quarter, giving the Dons their largest lead of the night, 60-30.

Maya Banks, one of the Dons’ top rebounders, missed her second straight game with an ankle injury. Butcher says she’ll be back for the Lompoc game.

