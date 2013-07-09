Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:12 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Orange County Woman Killed in Head-on Wreck on Highway 101

Lois Campbell, 64, of Brea dies after a flatbed truck, for unknown reasons, crosses the median and slams into her pickup truck

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 5:37 p.m. | July 9, 2013 | 10:45 a.m.

Emergency personnel remove the body of a woman who was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision in Highway 101 west of Goleta. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

An Orange County woman driving a pickup truck was killed Tuesday when a flatbed truck pulling a trailer crossed over the Highway 101 median west of Goleta and struck her southbound vehicle head-on.

Santa Barbara County fire Capt. David Sadecki told Noozhawk that the flatbed truck — a 2008 International Durastar hauling agricultural containers for Greenheart Farms in Arroyo Grande — was traveling northbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the median and hit the pickup truck.

Sadecki said the flatbed driver told officers at the scene that his brakes had locked up, but that could not be confirmed.

Lois Campbell, 64, of Brea, who was driving the 2007 Ford pickup, was declared dead at the scene, and her passenger, Thomas T. Campbell, 68, also of Brea, suffered major injuries, according to the CHP

Thomas Campbell was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on his condition were not available.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner removed Campbell’s body from the pickup truck, and an autopsy was pending.

The driver of the flatbed truck, a 51-year-old Santa Maria man whose name was not released, received minor injuries but refused treatment, Sadecki said.

The California Highway Patrol was continuing to investigate the crash.

Traffic in the area was backed up for several miles after the accident, although one lane was reopened about 90 minutes later, and motorists were being allowed to move through the area while the investigation and clean-up continued. 

Southbound traffic on Highway 101 west of Goleta was tied up for nearly two hours Tuesday after a fatal accident. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

CHP officials indicated they would alternate lanes depending on where the investigation was taking place at that time.

Officials diverted traffic off the highway at Mariposa Reina near Gaviota, and signs warning drivers to avoid Highway 101 were placed at Highways 154 and 246.

Officials had both lanes reopened by 5:20 p.m.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton reported from the scene.

