Suicide Suspected as Man Struck and Killed by Amtrak Train in Santa Barbara

Collision occurred just east of Milpas Street, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department

A man who reportedly stepped in front of an Amtrak train in Santa Barbara Thursday evening was struck and killed, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The victim, a Santa Barbara man, is believed to have "purposefully walked in front of the train," according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passenger train, No. 777, was stopped near Milpas Street after a "trespasser incident" around 5:50 p.m., Wagner said.

The tracks were expected to remain closed until about 9:15, according to Amtrak.

Fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado confirmed the death, noting the incident was near Milpas Street and Calle Puerto Vallarta.

Fire personnel at the scene requested the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau respond to the scene, Wagner said.

All train tracks south of Santa Barbara were closed while authorities investigated the collision, and the train was still in Santa Barbara as of 7:45 p.m., according to Amtrak.

Passengers on the stopped train were allowed to get off at Milpas Street.

The victim's name was not released pending identification and notification of relatives.

Additional details were not immediately available.

