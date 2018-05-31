Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:41 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Suicide Suspected as Man Struck and Killed by Amtrak Train in Santa Barbara

Collision occurred just east of Milpas Street, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department

An Amtrak train stuck and killed a man in Santa Barbara Thursday evening near Milpas Street. The incident is believed to be a suicide, according to Santa Barbara police. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 8:51 p.m. | May 31, 2018 | 6:17 p.m.

A man who reportedly stepped in front of an Amtrak train in Santa Barbara Thursday evening was struck and killed, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. 

The victim, a Santa Barbara man, is believed to have "purposefully walked in front of the train," according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passenger train, No. 777, was stopped near Milpas Street after a "trespasser incident" around 5:50 p.m., Wagner said.

The tracks were expected to remain closed until about 9:15, according to Amtrak.

Fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado confirmed the death, noting the incident was near Milpas Street and Calle Puerto Vallarta.

Fire personnel at the scene requested the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau respond to the scene, Wagner said. 

All train tracks south of Santa Barbara were closed while authorities investigated the collision, and the train was still in Santa Barbara as of 7:45 p.m., according to Amtrak. 

Passengers on the stopped train were allowed to get off at Milpas Street.

The victim's name was not released pending identification and notification of relatives.

Additional details were not immediately available. 

A northbound Amtrak train stuck and killed a man in Santa Barbara Thursday evening near Milpas Street. The incident is believed to be a suicide, according to Santa Barbara police. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

