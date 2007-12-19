Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 3:50 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Fatal Crash Closes Portion of Highway 101

Pickup plows into parked vehicle near Seacliff. Explosion kills one motorist and injures three, including CHP officer.

By Staff Report | December 19, 2007 | 3:13 p.m.

A horrific crash on Highway 101 near Seacliff late Wednesday afternoon killed one motorist and left three people injured, including a California Highway Patrol officer. Northbound lanes were closed after the 4:30 p.m. crash, which occurred just south of Padre Juan Canyon Road north of Emma Wood State Beach.

According to CHP officials, Ventura-area CHP motorcycle Officer Anthony Pedeferri was on the right shoulder of the highway with a Nissan sport utility vehicle he had stopped. A Ford pickup truck traveling northbound swerved onto the shoulder and struck the parked SUV, which exploded in flames, officials said. The impact pushed the vehicle about 60 yards up the highway and the force of the explosion blew the officer off the roadway. He was found unconscious some 20 yards away.

The Ventura County Star reported that the pickup driver, Jeremy White, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and booked at Ventura County Jail. White and his passenger had been taken by ambulance to Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura with minor injuries.

The driver of the stopped Nissan, Andreas Parra, 20, of Phoenix, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pedeferri, an 11-year veteran,  was airlifted by helicopter to Ventura County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Northbound traffic was diverted onto Old Pacific Coast Highway.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 