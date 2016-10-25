Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:35 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fatal Head-On Crash Shuts Down Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

Van driver, a 27-year-old Bakersfield man, was killed in collision with tractor-trailer hauling gravel near Tepusquet Road

The driver of this van was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision with a big-rig on Highway 166 near Tepusquet Road east of Santa Maria that shut down the highway. Click to view larger
The driver of this van was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision with a big-rig on Highway 166 near Tepusquet Road east of Santa Maria that shut down the highway. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:26 a.m. | October 25, 2016 | 8:22 a.m.

Highway 166 was shut down east of Santa Maria on Tuesday following a fatal head-on collision involving a big-rig hauling gravel.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Highway 166 just west of Tepusquet Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The big-rig — a semi with double trailers — collided with a Dodge van, and spilled its load about 16 miles east of Santa Maria, Zaniboni said.

The van was westbound when it crossed over double-yellow lines to pass another vehicle on a curve, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The van’s driver, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

The big-rig driver, a 57-year-old Bakersfield man, sustained moderate injuries, the CHP said, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Santa Barbara County coroner’s personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Workers cleaning up the spilled gravel, and the highway was reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

A tractor-trailer hauling gravel collided head-on with a van on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria on Tuesday, killing the van's driver.
A tractor-trailer hauling gravel collided head-on with a van on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria on Tuesday, killing the van’s driver. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
