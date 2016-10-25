Fatal Head-On Crash Shuts Down Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

Van driver, a 27-year-old Bakersfield man, was killed in collision with tractor-trailer hauling gravel near Tepusquet Road

Highway 166 was shut down east of Santa Maria on Tuesday following a fatal head-on collision involving a big-rig hauling gravel.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Highway 166 just west of Tepusquet Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The big-rig — a semi with double trailers — collided with a Dodge van, and spilled its load about 16 miles east of Santa Maria, Zaniboni said.

The van was westbound when it crossed over double-yellow lines to pass another vehicle on a curve, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The van’s driver, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

The big-rig driver, a 57-year-old Bakersfield man, sustained moderate injuries, the CHP said, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Santa Barbara County coroner’s personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Workers cleaning up the spilled gravel, and the highway was reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

