Fatal Plunge From Overpass Shuts Down Highway 101

Northbound Highway 101 in western Ventura County was shut down for several hours early Tuesday after a man plunged to his death from a freeway overpass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, a 23-year-old Ventura man whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, apparently jumped from the California Street overcrossing onto the northbound freeway lanes shortly after 3 a.m., Officer Steve Reid said.

"The male subject was struck by several vehicles after he jumped off the overcrossing, and was pronounced deceased at the scene," Reid said.

The freeway was closed and traffic was diverted at California Street, Reid said, causing a major back-up, and disrupting the morning commute for thousands of people headed north to Santa Barbara County.

The freeway was reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

The incident remained under investigation, Reid said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.