Fatal Shark Attack on Sea Lion Closes Vandenberg Beach

A great white shark that apparently attacked and killed a sea lion has prompted the closure of Wall Beach at Vandenberg Air Force Base for several days.

The beach, just north of the Santa Ynez River mouth, is within Vandenberg’s gates and accessible only to those with regular access to the base.

“Due to a confirmed fatal white shark attack on a sea lion, Wall Beach on Vandenberg AFB will be closed until (Friday). All personnel are to avoid Wall Beach until it is reopened,” according to a Facebook post from a Vandenberg organization.

Nearby Surf Beach, south of the Santa Ynez River, was the site of fatal shark attacks in October 2010, when UCSB student Lucas Ransom, 19, from Romoland in Riverside County, was killed while boogie boarding, and October 2012, when 39-year-old Orcutt resident Francisco "Fran" Solario Jr. was killed while surfing.

Surf Beach remains closed through Sept. 30 because visitors exceeded the number of violations allowed under the rules designed to protect the nesting western snowy plover and people’s access to the shoreline.

