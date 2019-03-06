Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, March 6 , 2019, 12:11 am | Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Fatal Shooting in Lompoc Followed Sunday Gunfire That Injured Another Man

New Police Chief Joe Mariani speaks about 'a 17-year-old girl full of promise whose life was ended way too soon' as investigation into girl's death continues

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 5, 2019 | 11:04 p.m.

The shooting of a known gang member and killing of a 17-year-old bystander in Lompoc on Monday night apparently followed another bout of gang-related violence investigated by police a day earlier.

On Tuesday, Lompoc police were mostly mum about the investigation into the shooting at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the alley in the 600 block of West Ocean and Walnut avenues.

An adult male with known ties to a criminal street gang was walking in the alley when a vehicle approached, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said. 

Those inside the vehicle began shooting toward the victim, striking him in the leg. However, he was still able to flee south between apartment buildings. 

A 17-year-old girl who was babysitting younger siblings and not associated with the known gang member was outside when the bullets were fired, Martin said. A bullet struck the girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult male victim, believed to be the target of this shooting, was taken to a hospital outside of the city, Martin said. 

Investigators believe the shooting was related to gang activity.

The name of the girl was not released by police on Tuesday, but she was on the mind of new Chief Joe Mariani, who spoke out Tuesday night after his public swearing-in ceremony during the Lompoc City Council meeting.

Mariani officially took over the job late last week.

The shooting fatally wounded “a 17-year-old girl full of promise whose life was ended way too soon,” Mariani told the crowd filling the council chambers. 

“I commit myself to doing the best to making this the safest city possible,” the new chief said. “Today it rained and rightfully so, because many tears have been shed in the last 24 hours — including mine.

“I grieve and I pray for that family. No one else should have to suffer that kind of loss,” he added.

On Sunday, police investigated another shooting of a gang member, who was completely uncooperative when officers arrived, Martin said. 

The condition of that victim wasn’t known.

Investigators were assessing whether the shootings Monday night were retaliation for the incident on Sunday, Martin said.

Police officers were working to identify suspects involved in the shootings.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact Detective Sgt. Agustin Arias at the Police Department at 805.736.2341 or can provide information via the department’s mobile application.

Lompoc has been plagued by an increase in violence, many involving suspected gang members, since last summer as Lompoc police have dealt with a staffing shortage.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 