Officer-Involved Shooting of Knife-Wielding Suspect in Orcutt Ruled ‘Justifiable Homicide’

Robert Earl Adams, 30, of Nipomo aggressively approached a deputy on Bradley Road before being shot three times, District Attorney's Office report concludes

The killing of a knife-wielding robbery suspect in Orcutt last year by a sheriff’s deputy has been ruled a justifiable homicide by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Earl Adams, 30, of Nipomo was shot and fatally wounded by Deputy Robert Samaniego on South Bradley Road on the morning of Aug. 22, 2017, according to a report released Monday by the District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting occurred as Adams, who was suspected of robbing a nearby Coast Hill Credit Union branch, moved aggressively toward the deputy while refusing his orders to drop the weapon, the report states.

Adams “continued closing the distance between himself and the deputy, still holding the knife in his hand with his arm extended and the knife pointing up until he was, as one witness described, ‘very close’ to Deputy Samaniego,” the report states. “Another witness estimated Adams was three feet away from the deputy, while Deputy Samaniego described Adams as ‘less than 10 feet’ away.”

Samaniego fired three rounds, striking Adams twice in the chest and once in his raised forearm.

Even after Adams was lying on the ground bleeding heavily, he refused orders to drop the knife, which eventually was knocked away with a baton by one of the other responding deputies, the report states.

Deputies conducted CPR on Adams until paramedics arrived, and he was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy conducted three days later confirmed that Adams had died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the death was ruled a homicide by the Coroner’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office reviewed the Sheriff’s Department’s investigation into Adams’ death, and conducted its own legal analysis of the killing.

“Adams ignored Deputy Samaniego’s numerous commands to drop the knife, and continued to advance toward Deputy Samaniego holding the knife in his raised hand until he was less than 10 feet, possibly as close as three feet, away from the deputy.

“Based on the actions, Deputy Samaniego reasonably feared that Adams would cause him great bodily injury or death with the knife. Deputy Samaniego also feared for the safety of the residents and occupants of an elementary school close by,” the report said.

“Deputy Samaniego reasonably discharged his service firearm three times in order to stop Adams from inflicting death or great bodily injury on him,” it said.

In conclusion, the District Attorney’s Office stated:

“When Robert Adams turned toward Deputy Samaniego and rapidly approached him holding a kitchen knife in his raised hand and ignoring commands to drop it, he created a reasonable fear of death or great bodily injury in Deputy Samaniego’s mind … Deputy Samaniego acted reasonably in his use of deadly force; therefore, the shooting of Robert Earl Adams is a justifiable homicide.”

The incident began when Adams entered the Coast Hills branch on Clark Avenue, brandished the knife, and demanded money, according to authorities.

He left on foot with $1,000 in cash, and proceeded southbound into what is known as the Bradley Dip, where the roadway traverses a ravine.

It was there that Samaniego located Adams and where the fatal encounter occurred.

According to the District Attorney’s report, Adams had run away from a Nipomo group home where he lived the previous night, “after throwing kitchen equipment around, attempting to cut staff members with a knife, and attempting to steal a van.”

