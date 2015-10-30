Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Santa Maria

Advice

Homicide occurred near West Cook and Smith streets; police release few details

A man died Friday night after being shot in what Santa Maria police are calling a homicide.

The shooting occurred near West Cook and South Smith streets at approximately 7:40 p.m., Lt. Jack Dunn said.

The victim, Abrahan Rojas of Santa Maria, suffered multiple gunshots, police said.

He was treated at the scene, then transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hours afterward, a segment of Smith north of Cook remained cordoned off while police employees processed the crime scene and yellow evidence markers dotted the sidewalk, shrubs and grassy area near the curb.

“We’re in the process of notifying the next of kin,” Dunn said. “After we do that we’ll be able to release more information.”

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, he added.

This reportedly is Santa Maria’s ninth homicide of 2015, and the 11th in less than a year within the city limits.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.