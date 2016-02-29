Fatal Vehicle Accident Reported on Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

A 25-year-old Bakersfield man died of blunt force trauma after a vehicle accident on Highway 166 west of Rockfront Ranch Monday morning, according to the Santa Maria office of the California Highway Patrol.

The man’s name is being withheld while authorities notify his next of kin.

He was traveling westbound on Highway 166 and passed a big rig at a high rate of speed on a straight stretch of road, according to a CHP accident report.

As he passed the big rig, the driver allowed the vehicle to travel off the highway onto the south shoulder where he lost control, the CHP said.

The driver overcorrected to the right, veered across both highway lanes and off the north shoulder of the highway.

The 2006 Honda Accord “traveled down a steep embankment where it rolled over coming to rest on its roof in the Cuyama river bed,” a CHP report said.

Responders from Los Padres National Forest, the sheriff's department, County Search and Rescue, California Highway Patrol and Calstar went to the scene around 10:30 a.m.

They found the man deceased from his injuries in the driver’s seat, with his seatbelt attached, the CHP said.

The CHP is investigating the collision and said it isn’t yet known whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision.

