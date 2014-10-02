Fatal Wreck at Mussel Shoals Slows Highway 101 Traffic

One person reported killed in wreck that occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Old Coast Highway

Traffic on Highway 101 south of Carpinteria was slowed Thursday morning by a fatal accident in the Mussel Shoals area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of Old Pacific Coast Highway, near the Rincon Island oil pier, the CHP said.

Details on the accident were not immediately available, but one person was reported dead, and the Ventura County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

