Fatal Wreck Snarls Highway 101 Traffic Near Ventura

The work week got off to a bad start Monday, as a fatal accident snarled Highway 101 traffic headed north from Ventura.

The collision occurred at about 3:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes, near the State Beaches exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Toyota 4Runner driven by Adam Nicholas Begazo, 22, of San Luis Obispo was headed from the Los Angeles area back to San Luis Obispo when it drifted to the left into the center divider, then veered to the right and overturned, said CHP Officer Steve Reid.

Begazo and his two passengers — Christopher Stevens, 21, and Jacob Wolfe, 22, both of San Luis Obispo — were not injured in the initial crash, and were able to get out of the overturned vehicle, which was blocking the left two lanes, Reid said.

Moments later, as the three were standing near the center divider, a Chrysler van driven by Michael White, 63, of Oxnard struck the overturned Toyota and the three men, Reid said.

Begazo died at the scene of blunt-force trauma, according to Michael Tellez of the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Wolfe suffered major injuries, and Stevens had minor injuries, Reid said.

Both were transported to a Ventura County hospital, but details on their injuries and conditions were not available.

White, who was on his way to work in Goleta, was not injured, Reid said.

Two lanes of Highway 101 were closed until late morning, causing a major bottleneck and a massive traffic tie-up.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the CHP's Ventura office at 805.477.4100.

