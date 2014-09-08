Friday, June 8 , 2018, 11:22 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Fatal Wreck Ties Up Northbound Highway 101 Traffic

Victim in accident near Bates Road was Julio C. Pegueros, 34, of Santa Barbara, according to CHP

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:33 p.m. | September 8, 2014 | 7:46 a.m.

A Granite Construction Co. truck that was placing cones on Highway 101 for a lane closure near Carpinteria was struck from behind by a Ford Ranger early Monday. The driver of the Ranger was declared dead at the scene. (Oscar Flores / KEYT News photo)

Northbound Highway 101 in Carpinteria was reduced to a single lane on Monday, causing a massive traffic tie-up, following an overnight crash that killed a 34-year-old Santa Barbara man, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident, involving a Ford Ranger pickup and a Granite Construction Co. work truck, occurred at about 1:45 a.m. near Bates Road, said CHP Officer Joel Asmussen.

Both vehicles were northbound at the time of the collision, Asmussen said.

The Ranger slammed into the back of the Granite truck, which was placing cones for a lane closure, Asmussen said.

The Ranger ended up pinned against a freeway overcrossing, the CHP said, and its driver, Julio C. Pegueros, was declared dead at the scene.

Jose F. Becerra, 40, of Ventura, who was a passenger in the Granite vehicle — possibly the person placing the cones — was ejected, and suffered minor injuries, Asmussen said.

The driver of the Granite vehicle, John P. Avalos, 45, of Santa Maria, was uninjured, the CHP said.

It was not known whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation, Asmussen said.

All lanes were reported reopened at about 11:45 a.m., the CHP said.

"Traffic is backed up all the way to the state beaches in Ventura County," Asmussen said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The wreckage of a Ford Ranger that was involved in a fatal accident early Monday on Highway 101 near Carpinteria is loaded onto a flatbed tow truck. (Oscar Flores​ / KEYT News photo)

