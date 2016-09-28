Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:11 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Nipomo Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 in Carpinteria

Collision in northbound freeway lanes caused major traffic tie-up during the morning commute

A CHP officer examines a motorcycle on northbound Highway 101 in Carpinteria on Wednesday after a collision that fatally injured the rider, a 29-year-old Nipomo man. Click to view larger
A CHP officer examines a motorcycle on northbound Highway 101 in Carpinteria on Wednesday after a collision that fatally injured the rider, a 29-year-old Nipomo man. (Joyce Roberson / KEYT.com photo )
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:21 p.m. | September 28, 2016 | 8:24 a.m.

A motorcyclist from Nipomo was killed Wednesday in an accident on Highway 101 in Carpinteria that backed up morning commuter traffic for miles.

The crash, which also involved a Chevy Trailblazer and a Honda Civic, occurred at about 7:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Santa Monica Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle rider, Jacob David Franks, 29, was traveling between the left and right lanes when he collided with the left side of the Trailblazer, which was driven by Juan C. Garcia, 43, of Ventura, according to CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Franks then veered into the left lane, and slammed into the back of the Civic, which was driven by Deateria Dickinson, 54, of Port Hueneme, Gutierrez said.

At that point, Franks was thrown from the 2003 Suzuki Hayabusa, and landed on the right shoulder.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses indicated Franks was traveling at high speed prior to the crash, the CHP said.

All northbound lanes were closed in the Carpinteria area for about two hours, and traffic was diverted during the morning commute, according to Caltrans

"Major delays, so avoid route and use Highway 192 as detour into Santa Barbara," officials said via Twitter Wednesday morning.

Onramps and offramps in the area were open, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said.

The lanes were reopened at about 9:45 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office personnel responded to the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 