Nipomo Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 in Carpinteria

Collision in northbound freeway lanes caused major traffic tie-up during the morning commute

A motorcyclist from Nipomo was killed Wednesday in an accident on Highway 101 in Carpinteria that backed up morning commuter traffic for miles.

The crash, which also involved a Chevy Trailblazer and a Honda Civic, occurred at about 7:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Santa Monica Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle rider, Jacob David Franks, 29, was traveling between the left and right lanes when he collided with the left side of the Trailblazer, which was driven by Juan C. Garcia, 43, of Ventura, according to CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Franks then veered into the left lane, and slammed into the back of the Civic, which was driven by Deateria Dickinson, 54, of Port Hueneme, Gutierrez said.

At that point, Franks was thrown from the 2003 Suzuki Hayabusa, and landed on the right shoulder.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses indicated Franks was traveling at high speed prior to the crash, the CHP said.

All northbound lanes were closed in the Carpinteria area for about two hours, and traffic was diverted during the morning commute, according to Caltrans.

"Major delays, so avoid route and use Highway 192 as detour into Santa Barbara," officials said via Twitter Wednesday morning.

Onramps and offramps in the area were open, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said.

The lanes were reopened at about 9:45 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office personnel responded to the scene.

