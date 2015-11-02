Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Man Dies When SUV Plunges Into Creek Near Gaviota Tunnel

Vehicle lands on its roof off northbound Highway 101; victim declared dead at scene

A vehicle crashed off the roadway into a creekbed Monday afternoon and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A vehicle crashed off the roadway into a creekbed Monday afternoon and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.  (Ryan Cullom photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 6:30 p.m. | November 2, 2015 | 3:44 p.m.

A fatal single-vehicle rollover accident was reported near the Gaviota Tunnel Monday afternoon, according to the Buellton-area California Highway Patrol office.

The initial report was for an overturned vehicle on northbound Highway 101 with major injuries, but that was changed to a fatality, according to the CHP.

This incident occurred hours after the driver of a minivan was injured in a rollover in the same area, just north of the tunnel.  

Two fire engines responded at 3:13 p.m. to the report of a vehicle on its roof off the roadway in a creek bed, which had about 2 feet of water in it at the time, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

The single occupant, a man in his mid-50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The Santa Barbara Coroner’s Office and California Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident on northbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Coroner’s Office and California Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident on northbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel.  (Ryan Cullom photo)

“For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and as a result the vehicle overturned in the center median, down an embankment,” according to a CHP accident report.

“The vehicle landed on its roof and trapped the driver. Rescue crews attempted to free the driver but the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

It was raining at the time of the accident and the man has not been identified, the CHP said. 

The CHP is investigating the accident and the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office responded to the scene, Zaniboni said. 

CHP officers were responding to multiple injury accidents all over Santa Barbara County and a major gravel spill that closed both northbound and southbound Highway 101 lanes on the Nojoqui Grade near the Highway 1 separation.

Just over an hour later, another rollover accident to the north sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash at Highway 135 and Highway 1 south of Orcutt occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m., Zaniboni.

The vehicle ended up off the roadway, according to the CHP.

The injured person was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 