Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:57 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Man Killed, Another Injured in Highway 101 Collision in Goleta

Two-vehicle crash sends Volkswagen Beetle down an embankment near Los Carneros Road southbound onramp

A California Highway Patrol officer examines the wreckage of a Volkswagen Beetle that crashed Wednesday on Highway 101 in Goleta, killing one occupant and injuring another.
A California Highway Patrol officer examines the wreckage of a Volkswagen Beetle that crashed Wednesday on Highway 101 in Goleta, killing one occupant and injuring another.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:53 p.m. | August 26, 2015 | 3:35 p.m.

One person was killed and another was injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on a southbound Highway 101 onramp in Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol .

Shortly after 3 p.m., an older-model Volkswagen Beetle went down an embankment near the Los Carneros Road onramp and overturned, according to CHP.

One of the occupants was declared dead at the scene, and another was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to CHP Officer Martin Sanchez.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Sanchez said the Beetle collided with a Volkswagen Cabrio as both vehicles were headed southbound.

The Cabrio then spun into the center divider, while the Beetle came to rest down an embankment between the freeway and the railroad tracks, Sanchez said.

It’s unclear exactly how the collision occurred, but the Cabrio was entering the freeway from the onramp at the time, Sanchez said.

No one in the Cabrio was hurt, Sanchez said. 

The CHP closed the Los Carneros Road onramp while emergency personnel did their work, and the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau was called to the scene.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

Executive Editor Tom Bolton reported from the scene.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 