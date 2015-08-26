Man Killed, Another Injured in Highway 101 Collision in Goleta

Advice

Two-vehicle crash sends Volkswagen Beetle down an embankment near Los Carneros Road southbound onramp

One person was killed and another was injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on a southbound Highway 101 onramp in Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol .

Shortly after 3 p.m., an older-model Volkswagen Beetle went down an embankment near the Los Carneros Road onramp and overturned, according to CHP.

One of the occupants was declared dead at the scene, and another was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to CHP Officer Martin Sanchez.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Sanchez said the Beetle collided with a Volkswagen Cabrio as both vehicles were headed southbound.

The Cabrio then spun into the center divider, while the Beetle came to rest down an embankment between the freeway and the railroad tracks, Sanchez said.

It’s unclear exactly how the collision occurred, but the Cabrio was entering the freeway from the onramp at the time, Sanchez said.

No one in the Cabrio was hurt, Sanchez said.

The CHP closed the Los Carneros Road onramp while emergency personnel did their work, and the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau was called to the scene.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

Executive Editor Tom Bolton reported from the scene.

