Woman Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 246 West of Buellton

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 19, 2017 | 10:29 p.m.

A woman was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 246 west of Lompoc.

Crews were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. to eastbound Highway 246 near Mail Road and Drum Canyon Road, just west of the Williams Ranch, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Upon arrival, they found a Toyota 4Runner on its side up against an embankment.

When firefighters examined the wreckage of the 4Runner, they found it empty, and began a search for victims who may have been ejected, said Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

A short time later, they located the woman, who had been crushed underneath the vehicle, Eliason said.

She was declared dead at the scene, and crews were awaiting the arrival of coroner's personnel in order to recover her remains.

Her name, age and hometown had not been determined late Wednesday night, Eliason said.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

