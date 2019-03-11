Pixel Tracker

Monday, March 11 , 2019, 12:51 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Fatality Reported in Summerland Rear-End Crash During Morning Commute

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 11:12 a.m. | March 11, 2019 | 10:26 a.m.

A driver died after a rear-end collision in Summerland Monday morning, and appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, said Battalion Chief Mike Gallagher of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. 

The California Highway Patrol reported a collision on northbound Highway 101 near Evans Avenue at 8:35 a.m. 

CHP and fire units from Montecito and Carpinteria-Summerland fire departments responded to the scene, Gallagher said, adding that a secondary report to dispatch indicated one of the drivers in the rear-end accident may have had a heart attack. 

The person had no pulse and was not breathing when responders arrived, Gallagher said.

Fire and ambulance crews administered CPR, but the person was declared dead at the scene.

The CHP is investigating the collision, while the Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau will investigate the cause of death, Gallagher said.

Authorities cannot determine if the driver had a medical emergency and caused the collision, or the collision caused the medical emergency, he said. 

The two vehicles involved in the rear-end collision, the deceased driver's and the one it hit, had light to moderate damage, Gallagher said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, which blocked one lane of Highway 101 during the morning commute. 

The CHP said that the left-hand lane of northbound Highway 101 in the area, near Padaro Lane and Evans Avenue, remained closed due to the medical emergency fatality, but it was reopened shortly after 11 a.m.. 

"A person driving a Kia had a medical emergency then collided into a VW on the No. 1 lane in stop and go traffic. Medical personnel could not revive the driver of the Kia," the CHP said in a statement. 

No further details were available. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 