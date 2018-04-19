Buellton Woman Killed in All-Terrain Vehicle Accident

A 54-year-old Buellton woman was killed early Saturday when she lost control of an all-terrain vehicle and crashed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said Holly Eve Brooks was driving a four-wheel Kubota RTV on private property in the 1900 block of Highway 246, near Drum Canyon Road west of Buellton, at about 12:20 a.m.

As Brooks entered a right-hand turn, her vehicle left the main portion of the roadway, the CHP said, and traveled up an embankment, where she lost control.

The Kubota started to roll onto its left side, the CHP said, and a passenger, Alyssa Whitcraft, 32, of Santa Barbara, was able to jump off and escaped injury.

However, Brooks became trapped under the vehicle, which was not equipped with seatbelts, and suffered fatal injuries, the CHP said. She was declared dead at the scene.

“Alcohol intoxication as a factor to this collision is being investigated,” the CHP said.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded with two engines and a battalion chief, according to fire engineer Russ Sechler. A Calstar medical helicopter also was dispatched.

