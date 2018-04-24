County Supervisors Expected to Decide Fate of 4-H Program Funding on Friday

The contract between Santa Barbara County and UC Cooperative Extension, which includes support for the county’s 4-H program, might be severed when budgetary decisions are made Friday by the Board of Supervisors.

The 4-H Youth Development Program has existed for nearly 100 years. Its 250 adult volunteers teach young people life skills in the areas of science, healthy living, citizenship, community service, public speaking and leadership.

The county sets aside $153,000 for the Cooperative Extension each year, which help to make the 4-H program possible.

“The 4-H Youth Development Program has been a legacy within programs of Santa Barbara County since the mid-1920s, providing educational and leadership opportunities for generations of Santa Barbara’s young people,” Mary Thieleke Jackson, 4-H management board director, wrote in an email to Noozhawk.

It offers programs such as the 4-H military partnership, which brings activities to military bases and children of military families, and 4-H after-school programs.

The board is expected to make its budget decisions on Friday, after a week of presentations from every county department.

Also in danger of budget cuts are departments such as Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services, Public Health and Community Services.

During the board’s hearing on Monday, children and supporters of the 4-H came together and expressed their concern about the potential elimination of the program.

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf told Noozhawk that after listening to the young people before her and the rest of the board, she thought the $153,000 would be “a small investment for the future of our kids.”

“If I was a betting person, I guess I would be pretty confident,” Wolf said when asked about the likelihood of the program’s survival. “But I never know until the day of the hearing.”

A national study by Tufts University on 4-H positive youth development in 2009 established that “when compared to other youth, 4-Hers are 25 percent more likely to contribute to their families, themselves and their communities, more likely to see themselves going to college (and) 41 percent less likely to engage in risk/problem behavior.”

The 4-H program is open to everyone, regardless of social economic background, race or gender. It brings adults and youth from throughout the county together to work on programs, events and activities to benefit the young people of Santa Barbara.

“With so much support expressed at the budget hearing on Monday, staff and volunteers are remaining hopeful,” 4-H program representative Sherry Mills said. “UC Cooperative Extension is looking to service the people of the county for years to come.”

The supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Friday on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

— Noozhawk intern Linda Sturesson