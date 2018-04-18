Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:11 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fate of Tajiguas Resource and Recovery Project Vexes Santa Barbara Officials

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | April 18, 2018 | 3:10 p.m.

With the future of the highly touted Resource Recovery Project at the Tajiguas Landfill unclear, some members of the Santa Barbara City Council are doubting the long-term viability of the project.

"This project had a lot of promise,” said Councilman Jason Dominguez at Tuesday’s council meeting. “Every year we delay is two less years we can use that landfill. We really need to look at alternatives.”

Santa Barbara County in 2016 agreed to spend $110.8 million to build a materials recovery facility that would sort trash into three streams: recyclables, organics and residuals.

The recyclables would be sold, and the organics would be processed at an on-site anaerobic digestion facility that would convert them to compostable material and biogas. The residuals would go into the landfill.

The county would finance the project through the issuance of bonds, but is relying on the city of Santa Barbara and other local jurisdictions to deliver steady waste — and revenues — to pay off the bond debt to build the project.

However, the project has been delayed by an error and litigation.

A portion of the original design turned out to located within the Coastal Zone boundary, which is against state law. The project had to be redesigned outside of the coastal zone, forcing the terms of the contract with the construction company MSB to be renegotiated.

Despite the error, the plan was to issue the bonds this spring, and then move forward with construction.

But that wasn’t good enough for some environmental activists.

The Gaviota Coast Conservancy filed a lawsuit challenging the county’s approval of the project, and demanding a supplemental environmental impact report.

They said the project is “flawed” because it won’t meet the county’s financial or environmental targets.

China’s decision in 2017 to raise the standard and quality of recycled materials that it would accept “undermine’s the project’s financial viability,” they alleged.

Phil McKenna, chairman of the land-use committee for the conservancy, attempted to frame the issue in simple terms for the City Council.

“Your costs are going up and your revenues are going down, and that is compounded by the fact that you are facing significant uncertainty,” McKenna said. “The trade war that the current administration has entered into with the Chinese has directly impacted the city of Santa Barbara.”

McKenna said China’s $25 tariff on scrap aluminum coming from the U.S. has changed the entire conversation around the project.

“That completely eliminates that market for us,” McKenna said.

Santa Barbara Finance Director Bob Samario said he expects the lawsuit to be resolved in late summer or early Fall.

“This time delay is so unfortunate,” said Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon. “I feel like we have a responsibility at this stage of delay to at least pursue other options.”

In the meantime, the changes in financing for the project forced the tipping fees to rise from $118 per ton to $142 per ton — charges that will be passed on to ratepayers —  and no one knows what the final tipping fee will be by the time the project eventually gets approved.

The total cost of the project is expected to reach about $540 million over the next 20 years.  

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo said the county and the city should stay the course.

“We have made quite the investment in this project,” Murillo said.

Councilman Dominguez disagreed, saying the city should be flexible. 

“We want to plan ahead,” Dominguez said. “We don’t want to wait to see what happens. We should seize the day and look at the alternatives.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 