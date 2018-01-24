‘Steppin’ Out With Baby’ at Father-Daughter Dance

The Lompoc Recreation Division is accepting registrations now for its annual Father Daughter Dance, a special night of dancing, fun and father-daughter bonding.

This popular dance is for young ladies, ages 3-18, and the man in their life, whether that person is their dad or another father figure. The occasion allows dads to treat their little Valentine to a semi-formal night of dancing and festivities.

Father Daughter Dance has sold out in past years and requires pre-registration. Due its popularity, the Recreation Division is offering the dance on three different evenings.

Registrants can choose from Friday, Feb. 9, Saturday, Feb. 10, or Sunday, Feb. 11. The dances will be 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. each night. Doors open at 5 p.m. for pictures only.

Each young lady will receive an individually wrapped flower and a goody bag, which are included in the ticket price. Other novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages will be available for purchase.

Light refreshments will be provided throughout the evening.

Tickets are $18 per couple; each additional child in the same family is $10. Participants must be accompanied by an adult. If space permits, tickets may be available at the door.

For more information or to buy tickets, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100, or visit the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Tickets also may be purchased online through the Recreation Division’s new ACTIVE system, https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.