Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:41 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

‘Steppin’ Out With Baby’ at Father-Daughter Dance

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | January 24, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc Recreation Division is accepting registrations now for its annual Father Daughter Dance, a special night of dancing, fun and father-daughter bonding.

This popular dance is for young ladies, ages 3-18, and the man in their life, whether that person is their dad or another father figure. The occasion allows dads to treat their little Valentine to a semi-formal night of dancing and festivities.

Father Daughter Dance has sold out in past years and requires pre-registration. Due its popularity, the Recreation Division is offering the dance on three different evenings.

Registrants can choose from Friday, Feb. 9, Saturday, Feb. 10, or Sunday, Feb. 11. The dances will be 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. each night. Doors open at 5 p.m. for pictures only.

Each young lady will receive an individually wrapped flower and a goody bag, which are included in the ticket price. Other novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages will be available for purchase.

Light refreshments will be provided throughout the evening.

Tickets are $18 per couple; each additional child in the same family is $10. Participants must be accompanied by an adult. If space permits, tickets may be available at the door.

For more information or to buy tickets, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100, or visit the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Tickets also may be purchased online through the Recreation Division’s new ACTIVE system, https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 