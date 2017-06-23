Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:58 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Father of Missing 5-Year-Old SoCal Boy Arrested on Murder Charges

Aramazd Andressian Sr. is accused of killing child; search for missing boy extended to Lake Cachuma, Santa Ynez Valley

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was arrested Friday on murder charges in connection with the disappearance of his 5-year-old son, pictured here. The boy was reported missing in April and law enforcement searches extended to Lake Cachuma and the Santa Ynez Valley. (Contributed photos)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 23, 2017 | 6:23 p.m.
Los Angeles County authorities on Friday arrested the father of a missing 5-year-old Southern California boy who was the subject of an exhaustive search that stretched into Santa Barbara County.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was taken into custody at about 1 p.m. in Las Vegas, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Andressian was booked on homicide charges at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Bail was set at $10 million pending extradition to Los Angeles County, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Andressian is suspected of killing his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., who was last seen in the early morning hours on April 21 with his father.

“After reviewing all of the evidence in this case, Homicide Investigators presented the facts to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and obtained a murder filling against the suspect,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

Investigators have conducted an exhaustive search for the boy, including twice traveling to Lake Cachuma and the Santa Ynez Valley, where the father is believed to have traveled on the day after the child disappeared.

Aramazd’s mother reported him missing the morning of April 22 after Andressian failed to return him to her South Pasadena home. The couple is in the process of divorcing.

Later that morning, Andressian, 35, was found alone and unconscious in a vehicle in a South Pasadena park.

He was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction, and was not forthcoming with investigators, giving conflicting statements, sheriff's officials told Noozhawk in April.

The Los Angeles Times reported that law enforcement agencies decided not to present the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney at that time due to insufficient evidence.

Investigators have said that Andressian had provided authorities with “inconsistent” and “misleading” statements.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators coordinated the arrest with the sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau Fugitive Taskforce, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department CAPE (Major Violator/Narcotics Crimes Bureau), Homicide Section and the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Sheriff’s investigators said they would provide more details about the case at a press conference on Monday.

They also are asking anyone with information regarding the murder of Aramazd Andressian Jr., to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323.890.5500, or to provide information anonymously through "Crime Stoppers" by dialing 800.222.TIPS (8477) or by using the website.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

