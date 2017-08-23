Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:43 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Father Gets 25 Years to Life in Prison for Killing 5-Year-Old Son

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | August 23, 2017 | 3:57 p.m.
Aramazd Andressian, Sr. Click to view larger
Aramazd Andressian, Sr.

The man who murdered his 5-year-old son and left his body in the Lake Cachuma area was sentenced in a Los Angeles County courtroom Wednesday to 25 year to life in prison .

Aramazd Andressian, Sr., 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to killing his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., also known as Piqui.

The boy had been missing since April 21 and his father was arrested on first-degree murder charges on June 23.  

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley said Andressian confessed to killing his son and told authorities where the body could be found.

The boy's body was located July 1 near a vista point, close to the entrance of the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, she added. 

Relatives of the boy and his mother, Ana Estevez, spoke during the sentencing hearing Wednesday, according to news reports.

“June 30th was the most tragic, earth-shattering day of my life,” Estevez said in court, as reported by KTLA.

“That was the day two detectives came knocking on my door late at night to inform me that my son’s lifeless body was found in a wooded area on some random hillside,” Estevez said.

“Piqui” Andressian was last seen alive in April, leaving Disneyland with his father early that morning.

Aramazd Andressian, Jr.
Aramazd Andressian, Jr.

Authorities say the elder Andressian was embroiled in a divorce battle with Estevez.

The boy was reported missing after Andressian failed to return him to Estevez’ South Pasadena home, and law enforcement said Andressian gave conflicting statements to authorities.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives determined Andressian had driven to Lake Cachuma six hours after leaving Disneyland, which led to numerous searches of the area with the assistance of Santa Barbara County sheriff’s and Parks Division personnel, and the sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.

Nothing was found in the first searches, but the elder Andressian was arrested on first-degree murder charges in Las Vegas in late June.

On July 1, Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators returned to the Lake Cachuma area and found the boy’s remains.  

Dudley met with Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office staff throughout the investigation, and the groups ultimately decided to have Los Angeles County prosecute the case, she said. 

