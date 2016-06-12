Father, Son Hurt in Rollover Crash on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley

Two people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured Sunday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Firefighters responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the accident on Highway 154 at Armour Ranch Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A Chevy Suburban was eastbound when it struck a Caltrans mowing machine that was parked on the side of the highway, Zaniboni said.

The Suburban rolled over several times, coming to rest on its wheels, he said.

The driver sustained minor injuries, while the passenger, his son, had moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

Both were transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

