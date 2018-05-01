3rd Annual Father Virgil Remarkable Life Awards to Honor Gerd and Pete Jordano

Gerd and Pete Jordano are being honored this year at LifeChronicles' third annual Father Virgil Remarkable Life Awards Gala for all of the positive impact they have made on the Santa Barbara community through their volunteer efforts and service to many important community causes.

The award ceremony and dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12 at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. The cost is $200. Click here for tickets.

The Jordanos' leadership and strong sense of caring and compassion has made significant positive impact in our community.

In addition to the work of philanthropy and volunteerism, Pete Jordano heads the 100-year old Jordano’s Foodservice, a family-owned, purveyor of food. From its early start in 1915 as Jordano Brothers Grocery Market in Santa Barbara to the full-service distributor Jordano’s Foodservice is today, Jordano takes a great deal of pride in the longevity of his 546 employees. The average employee has a 16-year history with the company, and 106 employees have been with the company an astounding 20-plus years.

He says he considers the entire team at Jordano’s to be extended family.

Gerd Jordano has devoted much time to being an active volunteer with Cottage Health System and Hospice of Santa Barbara . She was a pioneer of the Compassionate Care Visitors Program, which provides volunteers who sit at the bedside of dying patients.

She has been a board member for the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation and CALM. She is active with the American Heart Association, Tri-Counties Division, the Santa Barbara Zoo and the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. She belongs to the Montecito Association, the Channel City Club and the Toastmasters Unity Speakeasy Chapter. She has also been an adviser to the Junior League of Santa Barbara and provided volunteer leadership to the Santa Barbara Girls Club (now Girls Inc.), as well as the local chapter of the American Lung Association.

Together they have both been involved with Westmont College for over 20 years. Each year, the Jordanos also sponsor the Golden Eagle Awards Banquet to honor Westmont’s top scholar-athlete in each varsity sport.

This couple personify the idea of “Remarkable Lives,” which in the words of Father Virgil is the greatest gift that anyone can give to the world.