Pixel Tracker

Thursday, December 13 , 2018, 12:15 am | Fog/Mist 46º

 
 
 
 

Father Virgil Cordano Center to Offer Spiritual Support to the Homeless

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | December 12, 2018 | 9:24 p.m.

A new center to provide homeless people with support and hope is set to open on Jan. 7 in Santa Barbara.

The Fr. Virgil Cordano Center will offer daily services, including feet washing and clean socks, washer and dryer, spiritual counseling, and referrals to social services. 

The center will be housed at the Daughters of Charity at St. Vincent’s in Santa Barbara.

“It’s a bit of a miracle that we are here today,” said Margaret Keaveney, assistant to the president for mission, outreach and archives. “This used to be a little restaurant, and we’ve turned it into something beautiful: a place where no matter your struggle in life, you can find help, find community, and be accepted for who you are.”

The facility at 4200 Calle Real will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Keaveney and the Santa Barbara Old Mission's Fr. John Hardin began working together a little more than a year ago on a plan to provide practical and spiritual support to the homeless and needy in the area. 

Hardin said that although the homeless are in "desperate need" of shelter and food, they are also in critical need of spiritual care. The center will make services referrals to homeless individuals and “walk with” those who are struggling. 

“Human beings, we are body and soul,” Harding said. “We want people to come here and belong.”

Keaveaney said many homeless people are ignored on the street, but the Cordano center will offer familiarity. 

“This will be a place where you will be known and welcomed,” she said. 

One goal, she added, is to inspire them to think about the future. 

“Let us light the fire of hope in your heart,” she said. “When we are struggling, we need to be able to envision ourselves in the future. With hope, we are able to move out of homelessness.”

Known as "Father Virgil," Cordano died in 2008 of throat cancer.

He was Santa Barbara's most well-known priest,  and served as seminary rector, pastor, professor, author and mission curator. He als served on the board of directors for Old Spanish Days Fiesta, and frequently prayed over the event during its annual kickoff. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 