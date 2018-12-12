Father Virgil Cordano Center to Offer Spiritual Support to the Homeless

A new center to provide homeless people with support and hope is set to open on Jan. 7 in Santa Barbara.

The Fr. Virgil Cordano Center will offer daily services, including feet washing and clean socks, washer and dryer, spiritual counseling, and referrals to social services.

The center will be housed at the Daughters of Charity at St. Vincent’s in Santa Barbara.

“It’s a bit of a miracle that we are here today,” said Margaret Keaveney, assistant to the president for mission, outreach and archives. “This used to be a little restaurant, and we’ve turned it into something beautiful: a place where no matter your struggle in life, you can find help, find community, and be accepted for who you are.”

The facility at 4200 Calle Real will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Keaveney and the Santa Barbara Old Mission's Fr. John Hardin began working together a little more than a year ago on a plan to provide practical and spiritual support to the homeless and needy in the area.

Hardin said that although the homeless are in "desperate need" of shelter and food, they are also in critical need of spiritual care. The center will make services referrals to homeless individuals and “walk with” those who are struggling.

“Human beings, we are body and soul,” Harding said. “We want people to come here and belong.”

Keaveaney said many homeless people are ignored on the street, but the Cordano center will offer familiarity.

“This will be a place where you will be known and welcomed,” she said.

One goal, she added, is to inspire them to think about the future.

“Let us light the fire of hope in your heart,” she said. “When we are struggling, we need to be able to envision ourselves in the future. With hope, we are able to move out of homelessness.”

Known as "Father Virgil," Cordano died in 2008 of throat cancer.

He was Santa Barbara's most well-known priest, and served as seminary rector, pastor, professor, author and mission curator. He als served on the board of directors for Old Spanish Days Fiesta, and frequently prayed over the event during its annual kickoff.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.