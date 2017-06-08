Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:55 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Father’s Day Talks Focus on True Masculinity

By Jennifer Goddard for Unity of Santa Barbara | June 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Rinaldo Brutoco, a business leader and social visionary, will share his thoughts and insights on the vital role of authentic masculinity in men and women, and how it’s a key ingredient to balanced success in life.

Rinaldo Brutoco Click to view larger
Rinaldo Brutoco

Brutoco’s talk, Authentic Masculinity: A Fatherhood Story, will highlight the 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday celebration services on Father’s Day, June 18, at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St.

Founded in 1958, Unity of Santa Barbara is an inclusive spiritual community that works to inspire people to realize and express their divine nature.

The father of four, Brutoco is founding president of the World Business Academy, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit think tank and action incubator that explores the role of business in relation to critical moral, environmental and social issues of our time.

Brutoco is an entrepreneur, executive, author and futurist who has published articles and books on critical social issues. He has been a regular keynote speaker at conferences and guest lecturer at business schools for over 25 years.

During his Father’s Day talks, Brutoco will tackle the age-old concepts of masculinity as muscularity.

He’ll reflect on how authentic masculinity can be so important at a time when a more retrograde “muscularity” approach to being a man is so prevalent in our national politics.
 
“It all began with that muscular, white-bearded man at the top of the Sistine Chapel, and we’ve been working out our patriarchy in the western world ever since. It is evolving,” Brutoco said.

"Today, in its highest form, masculinity, like fatherhood, is not about how strong a man is. It’s how strong he is internally. And this goes for women, too," he said.

"As parents and as people, we all possess those qualities of the masculine and the feminine. The most interesting people in the world embrace both.” he said.
 
“Authentic masculinity is not in how hard a man or a woman pushes, but in how smart that person is in what he or she chooses to push,” Brutoco said.

— Jennifer Goddard for Unity of Santa Barbara.

 
