Faulty Cable Leaves Lompoc High School Without Power

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | September 11, 2017 | 10:46 a.m.

Electrical power has been restored to Lompoc High School after an outage left the campus in the dark, according to city of Lompoc officials.

Power was restored to the campus by12:30 p.m., sooner than the original estimate of 3 p.m., following an outage early Monday resulting from a faulty underground electrical cable.

The outage at Lompoc High School was reported to city electrical crews shortly before 6 a.m., but classes continued Monday. 

City workers pinpointed the problem as being a faulty underground electrical cable, but it’s unclear whether the problem was related to thunderstorms that moved through the area Sunday night.

"Crews are still investigating the specific cause of the electrical cable failure, a process that could take several days," city spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin said.

Lompoc Unified School District officials alerted parents of high-schoolers about the situation.

Emergency generators were taken to the school cafeteria to ensure food was kept safe, and portable toilets were delivered to the campus, officials added.

