FayAnn Wooton-Raya Scores Sudden-Death Game Winner for Dos Pueblos

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | April 27, 2017 | 9:07 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team battled in a back and forth matchup against Thacher and came out victorious 8-7 in sudden death overtime on Thursday.

After falling behind 3-2 at halftime, the Chargers managed outscore Thacher by one the rest of the way to tie the match up at 7 at the end of regulation.

No goals were scored in the first overtime, due in part to a stellar save made by Charger goalie Emily Khetnaree.

In the second overtime period, Hannah Vermilyea snatched the ball and passed it to FayAnn Wooton-Raya, who scored the game winner with 1:47 left.

Wooton-Raya scored three goals on the game to lead Dos Pueblos, while Alina Henrickson and Vermilyea each added two.

"I could not be more proud of my team," said Dos Pueblos head coach Sam Limkeman. "We wanted it, and on senior night, we took it. This game was played with finesse and strategy and played as a team. Each of my girls fought their hardest and this ends our season with joy and feeling proud to be a Charger."

Dos Pueblos ends the season 5-5 in Channel League play and 5-12 overall.

