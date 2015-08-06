Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:27 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

FBI Agent Will Discuss Identity Theft at Channel City Club Event

By Channel City Club | August 6, 2015 | 12:44 p.m.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015 the Channel City Club will hold a luncheon with lecturer Supervisory Special Agent Lori Jensen Nelson at the Fess Parker Resort. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Reagan Room.

Lori Jensen Nelson, an expert in identity theft, will discuss the latest developments in this crime that has become much more menacing and widespread. Identity theft has now crossed federal and international borders.

Nelson will explain the many ways in which your personal information can be obtained, as well as “skimming,” a manner in which thieves steal credit and debit card numbers, and “phishing,” which involves spam or pop-up messages that ask for personal information.

Identity theft can affect anyone, and Nelson will give advice on how best to protect ourselves against this insidious crime.

Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) Nelson has a B.S. in finance and a J.D. She has worked with the FBI for over 17 years and is presently assigned to the FBI Los Angeles Field Office.

SSA Nelson has supervised various investigative and operational programs and was an Acting Unit Chief at the International Operations Division at FBI Headquarters. She has a strong background investigating the following matters: counterintelligence, security investment fraud, cyber intrusions, internet fraud, identity theft and undercover work.

The event costs $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Reservations are required, and registration forms (which must be printed and mailed) can be obtained online.

For more information, email [email protected].

—The Channel City Club is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that holds informative luncheons that encourage attendants to learn about state, national and international issues.

 
