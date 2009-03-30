Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:21 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

FBI Asks for Public’s Help in Identifying ‘Sleeves Bandit’

Authorities link suspect to 15 bank robberies in last four months, including three on South Coast

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 30, 2009 | 11:22 a.m.

FBI agents along with police and sheriff’s departments throughout California are on the lookout for an armed bank robber, nicknamed the “Sleeves Bandit,” and are asking the public to report any information they may have about the thief. Investigators say the suspect has robbed at least 15 banks since Nov. 26, including two in Goleta and one in Santa Barbara. The robberies have taken place as far south as La Crescenta and up to Madera and Monterey.

Police say Los Padres Bank, 197 N. Fairview Ave., and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust at Camino Real Marketplace, 7078 Marketplace Drive, were both robbed by the bandit within 30 minutes of each other Jan. 16, and Wescom Credit Union, 3883 La Cumbre Plaza Lane, was held up March 21.

Nicknamed for what authorities say appear to be fake tattoo sleeves he’s worn during several robberies, the Sleeves Bandit has a pattern of robbing banks at or before closing time. According to an FBI release, the robber has been seen armed with a handgun and has ordered employees and customers to the floor and proceeded to rob multiple tellers. During one of the robberies, the bandit used pepper spray on a Citibank teller in La Crescenta who did not comply quickly enough.

The Sleeves Bandit has been described by witnesses as a white male, in his early to mid 50s, with short white or gray hair. The suspect is 5-foot-10 to 6-foot tall, has a medium build and weighs 180-200 pounds. With every robbery, he wears a hat, sunglasses and some form of face covering.

“Initially, he wore ski-type masks, but has recently been described as wearing something that resembles a mesh, mosquito-type or beekeeper netting,” the report said. Victims described the smell of alcohol on the bandit’s breath in at least one of the robberies.

The FBI is working with nine different police and sheriff’s departments, including the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, to catch the thief. Authorities are offering reward money in exchange for valuable information, and anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the bandit is urged to contact the FBI or local police.

Click here for more information or call the FBI bureau in Los Angeles toll-free at 888.226.8443.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

