FBI Investigating Death of Lompoc Federal Prison Inmate

An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, according to Bureau of Prisons officials.

At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, staff at the U.S. Peniteniary discovered an inmate was unresponsive in his cell.

Staff immediately called for assistance and began life-saving measures.

Emergency medical services personnel continued lifesaving efforts, but the inmate was subsequently pronounced dead, according to BOP officials.

The FBI is investigating, BOP officials said, but did not indicate whether the death involved suspicious circumstances or natural causes.

The inmate's name was withheld pending notification of family members, BOP officials said.

The Lompoc federal penitentiary is a medium-security facility that currently houses 1,282 male offenders plus roughly 460 minimum-security inmates in federal prison camps at the site.

The prison complex also has a low-security Federal Correctional Institution with 1,178 inmates.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.