FBI: ‘Seasoned Bandit’ Robbed Banks In Santa Barbara, Los Angeles Counties

A man dubbed the "Seasoned Bandit” is suspected of robbing nine banks in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties during the past five months.

The suspect’s most recent robbery occurred at a CoastHills Credit Union branch in Santa Maria on Wednesday, with others taking place since April, the FBI and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said.

Four of the robberies took place in Santa Barbara County.

“During the robberies, the Seasoned Bandit passes a note in which he demands cash and threatens a gun if the victim teller does not comply with his demands,” authorities said.

The white male in his 50s or 60s wears casual clothing, a hat and sunglasses.

Law enforcement officials gave him the moniker the Seasoned Bandit due to his suspected age and grey-white hair.

He has been linked to robberies at the following banks:

» Montecito Bank & Trust, 1000 block of Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria, on April 27.

» Union Bank in Casitas Plaza on the 5400 block of Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria on May 24.

» Wells Fargo Bank in Newhall on June 12.

» Chase Bank Newhall on June 27.

» Golden 1 Credit Union, 5761 Calle Real in Goleta, on July 7.

» Logix Federal Credit Union in Valencia on July 25

» California Credit Union in Valencia on Aug. 10.

» Wescom Credit Union in Stevenson Ranch on Aug. 21.

» Coast Hills Credit Union on South Bradley Road in Santa Maria on Sept. 6

The investigation of the Seasoned Bandit is being conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Maria Police Department, and the FBI.

Anyone with information as to the identity or whereabouts of the Seasoned Bandit is urged to contact the law enforcement agencies investigating this case or dial 9-1-1.

In the Los Angeles area, the FBI may be reached 24 hours a day at 310.477.6565.

