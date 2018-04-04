Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:21 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

FBI: ‘Seasoned Bandit’ Robbed Banks In Santa Barbara, Los Angeles Counties

4 of the 9 financial institutions that were hit are in Santa Barbara County

A man dubbed the Seasoned Bandit is responsible for a string of bank robberies over the last five months, including four in Santa Barbara County.
A man dubbed the Seasoned Bandit is responsible for a string of bank robberies over the last five months, including four in Santa Barbara County. (Contributed photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 8, 2017 | 11:08 p.m.

A man dubbed the "Seasoned Bandit” is suspected of robbing nine banks in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties during the past five months.

The suspect’s most recent robbery occurred at a CoastHills Credit Union branch in Santa Maria on Wednesday, with others taking place since April, the FBI and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said. 

Four of the robberies took place in Santa Barbara County.

“During the robberies, the Seasoned Bandit passes a note in which he demands cash and threatens a gun if the victim teller does not comply with his demands,” authorities said. 

The white male in his 50s or 60s wears casual clothing, a hat and sunglasses. 

Law enforcement officials gave him the moniker the Seasoned Bandit due to his suspected age and grey-white hair.  

He has been  linked to robberies at the following banks:

» Montecito Bank & Trust, 1000 block of Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria, on April 27.

» Union Bank in Casitas Plaza on the 5400 block of Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria on May 24.

» Wells Fargo Bank in Newhall on June 12.

» Chase Bank Newhall on June 27.

» Golden 1 Credit Union, 5761 Calle Real in Goleta, on July 7. 

» Logix Federal Credit Union in Valencia on July 25

» California Credit Union in Valencia on Aug. 10.

» Wescom Credit Union in Stevenson Ranch on Aug. 21.

»  Coast Hills Credit Union on South Bradley Road in Santa Maria on Sept. 6

The investigation of the Seasoned Bandit is being conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Maria Police Department, and the FBI. 

Anyone with information as to the identity or whereabouts of the Seasoned Bandit is urged to contact the law enforcement agencies investigating this case or dial 9-1-1.

In the Los Angeles area, the FBI may be reached 24 hours a day at 310.477.6565.

More information about additional bank robbers being sought in the Los Angeles region can be found by clicking here .

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 