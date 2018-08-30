Feast of Apicius Wine Fundraiser Channels 1st Century Epicure

Community members are invited to join Inside Wine Santa Barbara (IWSB) for the Feast of Apicius, 2-5 p.m. Oct. 20, in Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum.

This wine and food pairing event is a first in Santa Barbara as it honors 1st century AD epicure Marcus Gavius Apicius, who was renown for his hedonistic pursuit of the finest cuisine and most lavish preparations.

His passion for food inspired the world's first cookbook De Re Coquinaria. Event attendees will sample chef-prepared appetizers adapted from this cookbook.

Besides meeting the chefs, attendees will meet winemakers and proprietors pouring some of the best wines of the region.

The event will culminate in a top-chef competition where a panel of guest judges will award Tastiest and Most Creative to the recipes adapted from the ancient Roman text.

Proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The festive Roman atmosphere will feature music authentic to the period. Wearing of togas is optional.

Among dishes to be sampled will be:

Foie gras/duck preparation with mostardo and berries from Chef Oscar Ledesma of The Little Door; chicken stuffed with snails from the Chef Randy Bublitz of the SBCC School of Culinary Arts; sliders on must rolls from Chef Pete Clements of Pete Clements Catering; and scallops in citrus and herbs from Chef Mossin Sugich of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Yet to declare their dishes are: Chef Weston Richards of Les Marchands, Chef Michael Hutchings of Michael’s Catering, Chef Drew Terp of Pico at the Los Alamos General Store, Chef Nimita Dhirajial of Nimita’s Cuisine, Le Sorelle, Chef Jean Michel Carré of Chocolats du CaliBressan, Via Maestra 42, Chef Soemi Caramel of Due Lune and Winfield Farms (producers of Mangalitsa—called “the Kobe beef of pork”).

The event will culminate in a top-chef competition featuring a panel of guest judges: Krista Harris, publisher/editor of edible Santa Barbara; Hana-Lee Sedwick, writer/blogger; Nancy Ransohoff, writer/editor; and Wendy van Diver, editor-in-chief, Touring & Tasting magazine.

Winemakers and proprietors pouring during the walk-around tasting will be: Richard Sanford, Alma Rosa Winery; Bryan Babcock, Babcock Winery; Fred Brander, Brander Vineyard; Sandy Newman, Cebada; Coby Parker-Garcia, El Lugar and Claiborne & Churchill; Bradley Long, Grassini Family Vineyards; Rick Grimm, Grimm’s Bluff; Lane Tanner and Will Henry, Lumen; Dieter Cronje, Pres’quille; Larry and Karina Hogan, Sagebrush Annie’s Santa Barbara Winery and Windrun.

Read the entire De Re Cocquinaria cookbook online at http://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/29728 or read more about Marcus Gavius Apicius at https://www.britannica.com/biography/Marcus-Gavius-Apicius.

Event co-organizers are Tama Takahashi, IWSB founder; and chef Carla Romero of the SBCC School of Culinary Arts.

IWSB is a wine-tasting Meetup group with wine, wine + food, and sommelier events with some 1,400 members is open to the those age 21 and older. For more about the group, visit www.meetup.com/Inside-Wine-Santa-Barbara.

Cost to attend is $50 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.tinyurl.com/Apicius2018.

— Tama Takahashi for Inside Wine Santa Barbara.