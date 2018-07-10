Federal Case Dismissed for Former Airman Charged with Killing Lompoc Couple in Vehicle Crash

The federal case against a former airman charged with involuntary manslaughter for causing a crash that killed a Lompoc couple has been dismissed over jurisdictional issues.

Shaquille Lindsey, then 23, of Georgia had faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence of marijuana and alcohol in connection with the collision that killed Ruben Betancourt, 51, and Bertha Betancourt, 58, on Aug. 28, 2016 on Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

Lindsey is accused of speeding and crossing over the double yellow lines when his rental car slammed into the vehicle driven by the Betancourts. A son, Juan Betancourt, was also in the vehicle and was injured in the crash.

“This matter was dismissed as the result of a jurisdictional issue that was discovered during litigation,” said Thom Mrozek, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman. “The matter remains under review.”

Members of the public traveling to and from the Lompoc Valley regularly use Santa Lucia Road, which runs in front of the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex.

At the time of the crash, Vandenberg Air Force Base claimed the military had jurisdiction on the road and insisted on conducting the investigation, although California Highway Patrol officers had responded to the scene. Vandenberg officials remained mum about Lindsey's involvement in the crash.

The crash occurred as Lindsey, who was celebrating his birthday, had traveled to Los Angeles where he rented a car and drove to a friend’s residence in the Santa Ynez Valley on Aug. 27, 2016, according to court documents.

The next morning Lindsey dropped off a friend at Vandenberg and was traveling south on Santa Lucia Road, where three witnesses saw him cross the double yellow line on the two-lane roadway, court documents said.

While the posted speed limit is 45 mph, Lindsey was driving 60 mph and accelerated to 63 mph at the time of the crash, court filings said.

“He did not attempt to brake or otherwise avoid the collision,” court documents noted. “Defendant was also found to have both alcohol and marijuana in his blood shortly after the collision.

“And at least two witnesses saw defendant post photographs or videos of himself driving on the Snapchat mobile application just moments before the fatal collision.”

The Betancourts were pronounced dead at the scene. Their son suffered “signficant injuries” including internal bleeding that required surgery and kept him in the hospital for six days.

Federal prosecutors said in court documents that Lindsey served in the Air Force for three years, spending most of that time as a 30th Security Forces Squadron member at Vandenberg before he was discharged for using marijuana.

In June 2017, a federal grand jury indicted Lindsey for three charges and the trial had been delayed several times, but was planned to begin Aug. 7.

Defense attorneys had said they requested discovery regarding the government’s jurisdiction to prosecute this matter, as well as information regarding the handling and storage of the initial blood sample in this case.

Last week, without explanation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office submitted a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice leaving an opening to refile the charges.

Judge Christina Snyder approved the order July 5.

It's not clear if the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office can or will try to prosecute the case, especially amid questions about the Air Force's handling of evidence.

After the indictment, Lindsey had been free on bail and was allowed to stay in Georgia with restrictions. Dismissal of the federal case also included exoneration of his bond.

Months after the crash, the Betancourts' four adult children filed a civil lawsuit against Lindsey and the rental car company. The lawsuit ended with a $1.6 million settlement reached out of court.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .