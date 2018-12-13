Federal EPA Agents Serve Search Warrants at Greka Oil Site in Santa Maria Valley

Agents from the federal Environmental Protection Agency served search warrants at Greka Oil and Gas facilities in the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday, but authorities remained mum about the purpose of the action.

The search warrants were executed at Greka’s facilities on Sinton Road.

Since the warrants were under seal, Thom Mrozek from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he could not discuss the scope and or nature of the investigation.

Coincidentally, Thursday’s action comes months after a former Greka representative, Mike Stoker, was named head the EPA's Western Region.

Through the years, Greka has had numerous spills, drawing the attention of local, state and federal regulators.

In 2011, ederal and state agencies joined forces to file a civl action against Greka seeking penalties for injunctive relief, cost recovery and damages under assorted regulations, including the Clean Water Act, the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, the California Water Code and the California Fish and Game Code.

A bench trial was held several weeks ago, but a verdict is not expected until early 2019.

Several months ago, the California Department of Conservation’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources (DOGGR) issued a $12.5 million fine related to the Santa Maria firm's operation of an oil field in Orange County.

In levying the fine, state regulators spelled out the violations against Greka Oil & Gas, also known as HVI Cat Canyon Inc. The order cited 1,466 violations, including false reporting and failure to comply with testing and operational requirements from January to December 2017.

Last year, DOGGR placed a $583,000 lien on the company after it failed to pay its annual production assessment.

Because the firm has previously violated the Public Resources Code and has outstanding liabilities to the state, DOGGR officials said they required HVI Cat Canyon to acquire a $39 million surety bond to cover the cost of permanently sealing all of its wells and shutting down its production facility if the company stops doing business.

