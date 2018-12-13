Pixel Tracker

Thursday, December 13 , 2018, 10:54 pm | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Federal EPA Agents Serve Search Warrants at Greka Oil Site in Santa Maria Valley

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 13, 2018 | 8:13 p.m.

Agents from the federal Environmental Protection Agency served search warrants at Greka Oil and Gas facilities in the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday, but authorities remained mum about the purpose of the action.

The search warrants were executed at Greka’s facilities on Sinton Road.

Since the warrants were under seal, Thom Mrozek from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he could not discuss the scope and or nature of the investigation. 

Coincidentally, Thursday’s action comes months after a former Greka representative, Mike Stoker, was named head the EPA's Western Region. 

Through the years, Greka has had numerous spills, drawing the attention of local, state and federal regulators. 

In 2011, ederal and state agencies joined forces to file a civl action against Greka seeking penalties for injunctive relief, cost recovery and damages under assorted regulations, including the Clean Water Act, the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, the California Water Code and the California Fish and Game Code.

A bench trial was held several weeks ago, but a verdict is not expected until early 2019.

Several months ago, the California Department of Conservation’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources (DOGGR) issued a $12.5 million fine related to the Santa Maria firm's operation of an oil field in Orange County.

In levying the fine, state regulators spelled out the violations against Greka Oil & Gas, also known as HVI Cat Canyon Inc. The order cited 1,466 violations, including false reporting and failure to comply with testing and operational requirements from January to December 2017.

Last year, DOGGR placed a $583,000 lien on the company after it failed to pay its annual production assessment.

Because the firm has previously violated the Public Resources Code and has outstanding liabilities to the state, DOGGR officials said they required HVI Cat Canyon to acquire a $39 million surety bond to cover the cost of permanently sealing all of its wells and shutting down its production facility if the company stops doing business.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 