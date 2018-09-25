Tuesday, September 25 , 2018, 7:54 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Federal Funding for Local Parks, Forests Could Expire Sept. 30

By Graciela Cabello for Los Padres ForestWatch | September 25, 2018 | 3:16 p.m.

A popular 1965 law that has provided critical funding for at least 20 parks and reserves in Santa Barbara County is set to expire at the end of this week.

Congress is currently debating whether to reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and does not appear poised to consider legislation to extend it before the law’s Sept. 30 expiration date.

The LWCF is one of America’s most important public land conservation programs, supporting more than 41,000 parks and projects across the country.

In Santa Barbara County, the LWCF has supported 28 projects including the acquisition, expansion, and maintenance of iconic parks like Channel Islands National Park, Shoreline Park, Dwight Murphy Field, Leadbetter Beach, Carpinteria State Beach, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Goleta Fishing Pier, Beattie Park in Lompoc, Adam Park and Waller Park in Santa Maria, and Sunny Fields Park in Solvang.

“The LWCF supports critical programs that help underserved and urban communities get outside to hike, camp, fish, play sports, enjoy time with their families, and enhance their cultural heritage,” said Graciela Cabello, director of youth and community engagement at Los Padres ForestWatch.

“Allowing this fund to expire will effectively block access to outdoor recreation for generations,” she said.
 
The LWCF receives near-universal public support. Throughout its 53-year history, the LWCF has helped communities and state agencies acquire or gain access to nearly seven million acres of land for public use and recreation, from urban parks to remote wilderness preserves.

It is primarily funded through offshore oil and gas revenue and matching grants which federal, state, and local governments use to buy land, water, and easements for the benefit of all Americans. If the bill is not reauthorized, the revenue will be appropriated by the general treasury.

Projects that already have secured funding would continue, but future projects such as new parks and trails, playground and picnic area construction and maintenance, beach and fishing access would be jeopardized.

“Many of our national monuments, wildlife preserves, and parks owe their existence to the LWCF,” said Rebecca August, public lands advocate for Los Padres ForestWatch.

“If Congress does not renew the act, we will lose a critical tool to build upon our region’s rich heritage of public lands, and over time we risk degrading proper maintenance, protection, and access to our parks and open spaces,” she said.

“Trails will erode or become overgrown, campsites, park facilities, and roads and bridges will fall into disrepair, all of which make our parks and wild places less safe and accessible to the public,” she said.

ForestWatch provides an easy online tool for local residents to send a letter to their Congress member at LPFW.org/LWCF.

Following is a list of parks improved by LWCF-funded projects in Santa Barbara County; an interactive map can be viewed on the ForestWatch website.

LWCF-Funded Parks in Santa Barbara County

Carpinteria

Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve
Carpinteria State Beach
Toro Canyon Park

Lompoc

Beattie Park

Goleta

Goleta Fishing Pier
Goleta Slough
Lake Los Carneros
 
Santa Barbara

Andre Clark Bird Refuge
Arroyo Burro Beach County Park
County Lifeguard Tower
Dwight Murphy Field
East Beach Pavilion
Leadbetter Beach
Shoreline Park
Stevens Park
West Beach

Santa Maria

Adam Park
Santa Maria River Nature Trail
Waller Lake

Solvang

Sunny Fields Park
 
— Graciela Cabello for Land and Water Conservation Fund.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 