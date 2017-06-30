Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:04 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Driver in Double-Fatal Crash Near Lompoc Prisons

Former airman Shaquille Lindsey faces manslaughter charges for collision that killed Ruben and Bertha Betancourt and injured their son

A roadside memorial was created near where Ruben and Bertha Betancourt of Lompoc were killed in a crash last year. Former U.S. airman Shaquille Lindsey has been indicted by a federal grand jury on manslaughter charges in their deaths. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 30, 2017 | 5:21 p.m.

A federal grand jury has indicted a former airman for a fatal crash that killed a Lompoc couple and seriously injured one of their sons last summer near the Lompoc prisons.

Shaquille Lindsey, 23, of Covington, Georgia, was named in a three-count indictment handed down Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. 

The indictment alleges two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the combined influence of both alcohol and marijuana, and while using his cellphone.

The third count alleges driving under the influence and causing bodily injury.

Lindsey allegedly drove his car into oncoming traffic and collided head on with the victims’ vehicle, causing the death of the driver, Ruben Betancourt, 51, and his wife, Bertha, 57. A son, Juan Betancourt, was seriously injured in the crash.

The indictment alleges that at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2016, Lindsey was driving on Santa Lucia Canyon Road – going more than 15 mph above the speed limit – when his vehicle veered into the oncoming lane and slammed into the Betancourts’ car.

Lindsey formerly served in the Air Force and was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base during his military career.

He reportedly had traveled to the Central Coast to visit friends the weekend of the crash to celebrate his birthday.

As the Betancourt family dealt with the tragedy, community members expressed concerns about lack of information surrounding the investigation.

U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Thom Mrozek said he could not comment on any complexities involved in the investigation to the double-fatal crash involving two vehicles.

"I don’t want to get into the details about it in this stage of the game," he said, noting the number of alleged violations of state law leading up to collision.

Accident reconstruction, toxicology tests and cellphone data analysis can take some time to complete, so it's not unusual for criminal charges to come a few months after a crash.

Lindsey is expected to make his initial court appearance in U.S. District Court in Georgia in early July.

If convicted of the three offenses charged in the indictment, Lindsey would face a maximum sentence of 18 years in federal prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. attorneys Joanna Curtis and Julian André.

Although the route is often used by drivers heading to the south side of Lompoc Valley,  the road is considered under military jurisdiction, leading the Air Force Office of Special Investigations to handle the crash investigation.

Since the crash, Vandenberg officials have remained mum about the circumstances surrounding the incident on the two-lane road.

However, some details were included in a civil lawsuit filed by the family against Lindsey and a rental car agency, leading to a settlement of more than $1.6 million.

Because the crash occurred in federal jurisdiction and was investigated by the Air Force the case will be handled in the federal court system.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

