Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 11:30 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Federal Judge Overturns Decision to Place Chumash Camp 4 Property Into Trust

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 13, 2019 | 9:56 p.m.

A federal judge has sided with a local landowner in a ruling declaring as unlawful the decision to take 1,400 acres of property in the Santa Ynez Valley known as Camp 4 into federal trust for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. 

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson issued his 36-page ruling Wednesday in the case of Anne (Nancy) Crawford-Hall, San Lucas Ranch, LLC, and Holy Cow Performance Horses, LLC vs United States of America, et al. 

The judge granted a summary judgement for the plaintiffs’ challenge to the Bureau of Indian Affairs decision  in 2017 to allow the Camp 4 property to be put into trust for the tribe, essentially declaring that act null and void and sending the matter back to the federal agency to handle properly.

Putting the land in trust means it would be part of the reservation for the Chumash, considered a sovereign nation, and not subject to state and local planning and land-use rules or taxes.

Shortly after purchasing the agriculture property along Highway 246 from Fess Parker’s estate in 2010, the tribe began the process to put the land into trust, intending it for 143 homes and a tribal hall. 

In the lawsuit filed in early 2017, attorneys Barry Cappello and Wendy D. Welkom of Cappello & Noël LLP contended Lawrence Roberts, then principal deputy assistant secretary of indian affairs, improperly affirmed a 2014 decision to take the land into trust and deemed his ruling as final.

However, the lawsuit filed weeks later challeged several aspects of the approval, including contending the BIA official lacked authority to issue the final decision.

"Based on the decision, BIA has executed an acceptance of conveyance and Camp 4 has been transferred into trust. Plaintiffs now face the purportedly-authorized development of Camp 4, although the decision purporting to authorize that development is unlawful,” the original lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also had challenged whether the federal government conducted a suitable assessment of potential environmental impacts.

“Plaintiffs will suffer immediate and irreparable harm to the environment, and to their ability to manage their horse facilities, cattle, pasture, and crop operations, if Camp 4 is developed in a manner that is inconsistent with local regulation,” the lawsuit said.

In Wednesday’s opinion, the judge said it would be premature to rule on those aspects of the case until the BIA considered the appeals that initially had been filed regarding whether the environmental analysis was adequate.

However, the judge left open the possibility of ruling on the matter in the future if the plaintiffs return “to challenge the unchanged environmental and regulatory analysis conducted by the agency.”

Chumash leaders said they will continue efforts to create housing for members of the tribe.

“Today’s ruling on Camp 4’s trust status was unfortunate, and we firmly believe, as does the Bureau of Indian Affairs, that Deputy Roberts was within his authority to issue a final decision on our fee-to-trust application in 2017," said Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn. "The tribe purchased the Camp 4 property in 2010 with the intention to build homes for our tribal members, and nine years later, we are still working on making that dream a reality.

"Camp 4 has always been historic tribal land, and the tribe will continue to fight to ensure adequate housing for its members," Kahn added.

Federal attorneys did not respond to a request for comment on whether they plan to appeal the judge’s ruling or send the matter back to the BIA. 

Attorneys made their oral arguments in the case several months ago, but the judge issued the ruling Wednesday. 

Cappello hailed the judge’s ruling and his client’s diligence in pursuing the case.

“Nancy Crawford-Hall was the last spartan at the bridge,” Cappello said of his client. “She fought this and has been fighting it for the Santa Ynez Valley and the community plan that everybody ultimately agreed upon for a decade.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 